Author to discuss Rock Hudson biography

HARRISON — Mark Griffin, author of “All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson,” will appear at the Harrison Village Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, to talk about his writing and sign copies of the book, which will be available for sale.

He will also share a documentary tribute of Rock Hudson that features interviews with many of his famous co-stars, as well as commentary from film historians.

Rock Hudson was one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the 1950s and ’60s, but was forced by the mores of the times to keep his sexuality secret. Griffin, also the author of the Vincente Minelli biography, “A Hundred and More Hidden Things: The Life and Films of Vincente Minelli,” shines a new light on Hudson’s career and personal life with the biography. Griffin’s interviews, reviews and essays have appeared in numerous publications, and he recently appeared in the documentary, “Gene Kelly: To Live and Dance.” He lives in Lewiston.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 207-583-2970.

Strawberry shortcake, yard sale at museum

LIVERMORE FALLS — Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum will host an event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, that will feature strawberry shortcake, tours and a yard sale.

Museum displays cover how the wood products industry developed in Maine and local history and heritage. Strawberry shortcake and the yard sale will be by donation.

The museum located at 22 Church St. Donations to the museum will help repair the roof. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Legion to hold benefit for Nathan Wing

RUMFORD — A benefit for Nathan Wing will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday June 29, at the Rumford American Legion, 184 Congress St. Doors will open at noon for the Chinese Auction. There will be a meal for $10, 50/50, raffles and music.

All proceeds will assist with bills that have accumulated after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Wing is a 10-year military veteran and a 1990 Dirigo High School graduate.

Call Dawn at 207-357-7204 for more information.

Fish & Game to have Open Range Shooting Event

OXFORD — Lake Thompson Fish & Game is holding a Open Range Shooting Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in several different shooting catagories.

The public is welcome to check out the facilities. The members have been cleaning it up and still have a lot to do. Youth are welcome.

The organization will sell hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, soda and chips from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as selling booster club tickets and holding a 50/50.

Socrates Cafe to discuss ‘What Is Evil?’

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe will meet at the Bridgton Community Center on Monday, July 1. A meet-and-greet will take place from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. with discussion to follow from 6:30 to 8:30. The topic will be “What Is Evil?” with moderator, Jim Kearney.

Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 207-583-6957.

Rumford Catholic Library to hold conference

RUMFORD — The Rumford Catholic Library will sponsor a conference on Thursday, July 4, covering topics about the overthrow of Christian Constitutional Republics, socialism and the second amendment.

To register, email [email protected]

Live auction, celebration fundraiser

WAYNE — The annual Live Auction and Celebration will get under way at the Androscoggin Yacht Club from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 5, with free food, live music by Mike Ladd and an auction with many hand-picked items from the more extensive silent auction.

The silent auction bidding will be ongoing from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Wayne Community Church, Gott Road.

Bids will close at 5:30 p.m. Sunday with pizza and beverages and live entertainment by Stan Davis. “Buy it Now” prices will be available at all silent auction bidding times. There will be a selection of items and gift cards from all over Maine as well as celebrity and sports autographs and get-away packages from other states.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit missions of the Wayne Community Church and community programs. Contact the church office at 207-685-3505 for more information.

Potluck, open mic at center

OXFORD — A potluck supper and open mic are held at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Station House Community Center. Bring a plate to share and socialize.

For more information, call 207-539-8094.

Legion to hold dime bingo

DIXFIELD — The American Legion Post 100 has changed nickel bingo to dime bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Friday.

Food will be available 5 to 6 p.m.

Skeet shooting at fish and game

WATERFORD — Recreational skeet shooting is held at 1 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Waterford Fish & Game Association, Route 118.

The public is welcome and should bring a shotgun and ammo. The cost is $3 a round of 25 targets.

For more information, call 207-583-2268.

Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting

DIXFIELD — The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month.

Senior fellowship group to meet Thursdays

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St.

Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month.

Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information, call the church office at 207-925-1321.

Rumford Senior Center Nickel Bingo

PERU — The Rumford Senior Center is open for sign-ups or other business from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Nickel Bingo is played at the center every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information call 207-562-7700.

AMVETS Post 777 to meet

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church St.

Meetings are open to all veterans.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

Buttons4Babes Giving Circle meeting

JAY — The Buttons4Babes Giving Circle meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 170 Main St.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-860-8579.

SeniorsPlus office hours

FARMINGTON — The SeniorsPlus office will be open for scheduled appointments Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in hours are from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will be held on the second Thursday of every month.

Staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-427-1241 or 207-795-4010 or visit www.seniorsplus.org.

Norway Legion to meet

NORWAY — Meetings at the Norway Legion will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Coffee hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays with desserts. All are welcome.

