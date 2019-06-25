LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, together with Uplift LA and Grand Rounds, is presenting a panel discussion about Busting the Myth of Company Growth in Maine.

It will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grand Rounds, 70 Lincoln St., Lewiston, Suite 3. There is no cost to attend but registration is required.

Presenters include Danielle Snow, senior vice president of patient care at Grand Rounds, and Grand Rounds employees.

Grand Rounds Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, helps people deal with health care. It opened its East Coast operations in Lewiston in April 2017. Since then, is has grown to include nearly 100 employees in the historic Bates Mill Complex and aims to have more than 200 employees by the end of 2019.

The Lewiston office is one of Grand Rounds’ Care operations centers and has built a workforce in Maine largely focused on a combination of customer service and clinical care roles, as well as other business operations functions.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to https://tinyurl.com/y57kbxex.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: