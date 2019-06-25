AUBURN — Delan Fulgham has been hired as sales manager at the U.S. Cellular store at 730 Center St., Auburn.

Fulgham is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. He brings several years of management and leadership experience to his new role.

Previously, he was a supervisor at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. He attended Central Maine Community College and earned a business administration and management degree. He lives in Lewiston and enjoys working on projects around the house and spending time with family and friends.

