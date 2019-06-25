DURHAM — A woman seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Rabbit Road and Route 136 Saturday night was listed in fair condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland Monday.

Durham Fire and Rescue officials said in a news release that it appeared the driver of a Honda pilot collided in the intersection with a Ford-350 pickup truck towing a 27-foot horse trailer. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

Cornelio said it appears the pickup truck was traveling south on Route 136 when the driver of the Pilot drove into the intersection and into the path of the truck.

It took rescue crews from Durham, Freeport and Lisbon more than an hour to cut the driver out of the Pilot. The driver, Angellique Chandler, 42, of Phippsburg, was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by helicopter with significant injuries. She was later transported to Maine Medical Center, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department.

A passenger, 41-year-old Andy Roux, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by ambulance with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. The hospital had no information about his status Monday.

Major Mark Cornelio said Monday that the pickup truck was driven by Cassandra Martin, 34, of Buckfield.

According to the fire department, the four occupants of the truck and bystanders removed four horses from the horse trailer. The animals appeared to only have suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. Cornelio had no information on the status of the horses Monday.

He said there are no charges at this time. The sheriff’s department is still investigating the crash, which Maine State Police is reconstructing. It doesn’t appear alcohol was a factor.

