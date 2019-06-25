LIVERMORE — Selectpersons will appoint a Regional School Unit 73 director for one year because write-in candidates on the June 11 ballot declined to take a three-year term, Town Clerk Renda Guild said.

The next annual town election is June 2020.

“The person can’t be a family member of anyone that works for the school district. Anyone interested should call the Town Office,” she said.

In other business Monday night, Highway Foreman Roger Ferland said his crew would take the week of July 4 for vacation. The town’s maintenance person would be available if needed.

“If there is an emergency call (for road issues), one of the three of us would come in,” he said.

Ferland said he received two bids to sandblast and repaint the 2012 Volvo.

The board unanimously approved the $4,712.02 bid from Mainely Sandblasting in Jay to sandblast, prime and paint the truck frame and back body using a salt-resistant paint. The bid included a two-year warranty.

Another bid that was about $1,000 less did not include a warranty or salt-resistant paint.

The Town Office will close at noon Friday to allow staff to close books for this financial year, which ends June 30.

