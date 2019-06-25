100 years ago: 1919

The sophomore class of ELHS of Auburn held it’s annual class outing at Island Park in Windham Friday. They made the trip in an auto-truck.

50 years ago: 1969

James B. Longley, CLU of Lewiston has been elected second vice president of the Million Dollar Round Table, an international organization of top insurance agents. He is Maine’s general agent for New England Life. Longley received his CLU designation in 1954 and a law degree from the University of Maine Law School in 1957. He is a past president of the “local underwriters association” and the Maine chapter of the American Society of Chartered Life Underwriters; also a director of Child and Family, Services, a trustee of the Central Maine General Hospital and member of the Lewiston-Auburn United Fund and the Lewiston-Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce.

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

