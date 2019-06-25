AUBURN — The Raising the Bells campaign has received an anonymous $10,000 donation.

Mayor Jason Levesque announced the gift Tuesday evening at the kickoff to raise money for a bell tower planned for Anniversary Park.

The tower is to house the four bells removed from the former St. Louis Church at 80 Third St.

Levesque said the anonymous donation is in memory of Ray and Ann Geiger, who passed away in 1994 and 2014, respectively.

Those attending the launch Tuesday also had an opportunity to buy commemorative bricks from the former church, which was decommissioned in 2003.

Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker said between 80 and 100 bricks had been sold.

Levesque said the bell tower will be the “second tallest monument in Maine,” standing at 40 feet, 9 inches.

He said in an email Tuesday night that the tallest monument in Maine is “some sort of wooden Native American art piece/monument” in Skowhegan.

According to an online encyclopedia entry for Skowhegan, the wooden monument is 62 feet tall.

[email protected]roup.net

< Previous

Next >

filed under: