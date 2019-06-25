LEWISTON – Pauline S. (Rivard) Pomerleau, 87, of Dawn Avenue, Lewiston, passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House with her family by her side. Born in Lewiston, Feb. 19, 1932, the daughter to the late Wilfrid and Veronique Deschenes Rivard. Pauline grew up in Monmouth on a farm and attended school there. Pauline was married to the love of her life, the late Luc Pomerleau for 63 years. The couple married Sept. 5, 1953. They made Lewiston their home and had two children.

Pauline worked at The Continental Mill, then at Belgrade shoe shop in Auburn. Later in life she worked at Russell Park as a housekeeper. Pauline finished off her working days as a housekeeper at St. Mary’s Regional Medical center on the maternity unit, where she loved seeing all the newborn babies.

Pauline was a Member of the Prince of Peace Parish at Holy Cross. She cherished her faith and enjoyed prayer in her daily life. In her free time Pauline enjoyed shopping, traveling with her husband, spending time at her camp. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She loved watching the Hallmark channel with her dogs Dakota and Sprocket.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter; Irene Teixeira of Lewiston, her son; Michael Pomerleau and partner Mia of Auburn, former daughter-in-law; Stacy McGaw. Grandchildren; Justin Teixeira and wife Sarah, Ashley Teixeira, Dylan Pomerleau, and Sarah Wing and fiancé Brandon Chaloux. Great grandchildren; Kyen, Lucas, and Violette Teixeira, and Grayson Pomerleau. Her sisters; Jane Landry and Lorraine Drouin, Brothers; Norman Rivard and wife Yvette, Robert Rivard and wife Marguerite, brother in law; Conrad Pomerleau and wife Ruby, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pauline was predeceased by her husband Luc Pomerleau, her parents, as well as her sisters Priscilla, Marcella, and Carmen.

The family would like to thank the staff at CMMC and the Hospice House for the care of Pauline and the support they gave to the family.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: