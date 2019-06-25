POLAND — Mystery for Hire is returning to the Poland Spring Inn for a series of nine mystery shows on Tuesday evenings from June 25 to Aug. 20. The show is a Mystery for Hire favorite, “Bingo Spells Murder.”

“As we approach the start of our 25th year, we are offering one of our most popular shows at Poland Spring,” said Dan Marois of Poland Spring, who with his wife, Denise, own and operate Mystery for Hire. “This show takes place at a bingo hall where everything goes wrong as big city developers and local thugs try to take over Our Lady of Almost Lost Causes Orphanage and guests actually get to play bingo!”

Mystery for Hire returns to Poland Spring after a series of popular shows in 2018. Marois says that a mystery show performance appeals to a wide group of people.

“If you like comedy and interactive fun, the show is a treat. It also appeals to people who like to dine out, party a bit and who enjoy theater,” said Marois. Guests must follow the action and pay attention to clues that lead up to an unfortunate demise for one of the performers. Their job is to become the super sleuth, the person who most correctly solves the crime.

A cash bar is available at the restaurant as well as snacks during intermission.

Through the series of nine performances, shows will include several cast members: Brian Files, Gardiner; Greg Simpson, Minot; Dawn Hartill, Jason Pelletier and Nate White of Lewiston; Molly McGill, Auburn; Kathleen Nation and Amanda Kinsey, Monmouth; CarlaRose Dubois, Waterford; and Dan Marois, Poland Spring.

Doors open at 7:45 p.m. and the show begins at 8. Reservations can be made at Eventbrite.com or mysteryforhire.com.

