FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A local man is accused of threatening his father with a bat and threatening to slash the tires on a vehicle his mother, domestic partner and three children were in Sunday on Gilky Hill Road.

State Trooper Jillian Monahan arrested Nathan Scott Blake, 31, on a felony charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Blake and his domestic partner had a verbal disagreement that escalated and Blake’s father reported a disturbance, Monahan said.

The argument started at Blake’s residence, which is next to his father’s home.

Blake threatened to slash the tires on his partner’s car if she left, according to Monahan. When the vehicle left the residence, Blake went to his father’s house and confronted him with a bat, swinging it once and hitting the garage door.

Blake appeared to be intoxicated, Monahan said.

Monahan and Trooper Keith Barton found Blake walking on Gilky Hill Road.

Blake remained at the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday morning on $1,000 cash bail.

A conviction on a charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A conviction on each of the misdemeanor charges carries a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

