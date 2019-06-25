Arrests
Lewiston
*Joseph Carter, 51, transient, on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property with prior convictions, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and operating after suspension, 11:52 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of Lisbon Street and East Avenue.
*Rebecca Randell, 34, of Lisbon Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Sabattus and Russell streets.
*Charles Epps, 38, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, at 189 Pine St.
Accidents
Lewiston
•Vehicles driven by Paul J. Poliquin, 66, of Monmouth and Augustus Clark, 44, of Greene collided at 2:51 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main and Bearce streets. The 2017 Toyota owned by Poliquin received functional damage and the 1989 Harley-Davidson owned by Clark was towed.
