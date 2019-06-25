HALLOWELL — The public is invited to attend The Harlow’s Barn Party, a fun and unique fundraising event taking place Saturday, June 29, in East Winthrop.

During the day, 15 artists will create artwork on location in response to the numerous beautiful, historic barns of Old Village Road in East Winthrop. The artwork produced from the day will be up for bids during a silent auction fundraiser to benefit programming at the Harlow.

From 4 to 7 p.m., all are invited to congregate at the host barn (location will be disclosed to ticket holders) for an after-party and silent auction fundraiser to benefit the Harlow. Beverages and appetizers will be provided. Bidding for the silent auction will be open from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the silent auction will be split 50-50 between the Harlow and the artists.

Local artists taking part are:

Brunswick: Rebecca Hedgpeth;

Hallowell: Paul Cyr, Angie Blevins;

Lisbon Falls: Robert Kahler;

Lovell: Jeanne Ouellette;

Manchester: Edward Buonvecchio, Helene Farrar;

West Gardiner: Kay Morris, William Cesario; and

Winthrop: Penny Markley.

Tickets are $25 for member or $30 for nonmembers. Get tickets at harlowgallery.org/barn-party-fundraiser or call 207-622-3813.

