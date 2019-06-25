PERU — Every spring, those who live and summer at Worthley Pond await the loons’ return. This spring, the Worthley Pond Association challenged the locals (via a Facebook poll) to predict the timing of the first loon on the pond. With responses ranging from April 22 to May 13, Jan Hooley spotted the first loon on April 24. Cindy Hamane, Sue Palmer and Roger Payne made predictions that matched the actual sighting.

The Worthley Pond Association (WPA) is a local nonprofit dedicated to preserving and protecting Worthley Pond in Peru. To date, its efforts have resulted in an “above average” water quality rating by Lake and Watershed Resource Management Associates in Turner and the pond continues to be void of aquatic invasive plants, the most prevalent in Maine lakes being variable leaf milfoil.

What WPA does

In 2018, 306 boat inspections ensured that milfoil did not infiltrate the pond; this summer, the WPA is funding boat inspections on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during June, July and August.

The WPA, in conjunction with the Lake Stewards of Maine, educates people about how to recognize native vs. invasive aquatic plants and encourages them to patrol the pond annually to ensure that invasive species stay out.

This year, the WPA has created a Watershed Protection Plan that includes annual milestones aimed at addressing road and landscaping issues identified in a watershed survey that was conducted by Ecological Instincts from Manchester.

For more information about any of these water preservation and conservation efforts, access the WPA website and click on conservation.

The WPA also hosts summertime events for members and friends, including a Welcome Back Social on Saturday, June 22; Member Appreciation Dinner and Annual Meeting, Saturday, July 13; Christmas in July, Saturday, July 27; the WPA Golf Tournament, Saturday, Aug. 10; and a Full-Moon Paddle, Saturday, Aug 17. For more information, access the WPA website and click on 2019 events.

All WPA water quality programs are funded via annual member and sponsor donations and proceeds from the WPA golf tournament. For more information about how to support the WPA’s mission of preserving and protecting Worthley Pond, access the WPA website and navigate to About > Membership or About > Sponsorships. In addition, more information can be requested via email addressed to [email protected]

