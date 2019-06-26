The Chewonki Foundation of Wiscasset announces upcoming area family-friendly natural history presentations in “The Natural World Comes Alive with a Visit from Chewonki,” traveling natural history programs.

Call ahead and check with the host organization to ensure there is space. Many venues have limited seating and may take reservations.

Wednesday, July 3, from 4 to 5 p.m.: Animal Adaptations, Harrison Village Library.

Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 7 p.m.: Owls of Maine, Treat Memorial Library, Livermore Falls.

Friday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Predators, Greater Lovell Land Trust.

Friday, July 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Starlab, Curtis Memorial Library, Wayne.

Friday, July 19, from 2 to 3 p.m.: Mammals of Maine, Topsham Public Library.

Friday, July 19, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Starlab, Wilton Free Public Library.

Thursday, July 25, from 1 to 2 p.m.: Owls of Maine, Weld Free Public Library.

Wednesday, July 31, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Scales & Tails, Paris Parks & Rec.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Tide Pools, Gray Public Library.

Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon: Starlab, Cumston Public Library, Monmouth.

Friday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m.: Tide Pools, Topsham Public Library.

Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Starlab, Paris Parks & Rec.

Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon: Mammals of Maine, Canton Lake Association.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m.: Tide Pools, Paris Public Library.

To schedule a presentation or view the full catalog of programs, visit http://tnhp.chewonki.org.

