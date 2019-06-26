MEXICO — The Mexico Congregational “Green Church” will hold both the annual Community Barbecue and the annual Big Tent Yard Sale on Saturday, June 29. The yard sale will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day’s events will include: free kids’ games and activities; raffles; silent and live auction; and local vendors selling an array of food and gifts.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost for lunch is $3/$4 for adults, free for children under 10. The barbecue will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and menu will include a choice of chicken or pulled pork with sides and a drink for $8, or pork/chicken combo for $10.
Proceeds from the event will support outreach activities for children, families and organizations in the community.
BUCKFIELD — There will be a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the American Legion Hall on Morrill Street.
The proceeds will benefit the post and auxiliary veteran and community projects.
For more information, call Mary Jones at 207-336-2611.
