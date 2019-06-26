FAYETTE —At the recent Fayette Town Meeting our voters approved a $100,000 bond that will enable us to complete work required to reopen Starling Hall for Town use. We anticipate this bond will be repaid through fund raising done by the Friends of Starling Hall (FOSH) as well as through continued donations and gifts.

Those of us on the FOSH Board are humbled by the trust placed in us. And, we are sobered by the responsibility. Town Manager Mark Robinson will begin negotiating for the most reasonable loan rate and repayment schedule. Simultaneously, the FOSH Board will work with the architect, contractors, state fire marshal and trades people to ensure that the completed work provides the Town with a secure, safe, comfortable facility.

Even with this loan, opening Starling Hall is going to take time. One issue we’ve already faced is that trades people are very busy. While full employment is great, this means businesses and families must wait for the services of knowledgeable, quality contractors. FOSH will use this time to design and carefully plan next steps in opening the hall.

Board meetings are open to the public at 7 pm on the first Thursday of every month at the Fayette Fire Station. We welcome your input.

Friends of Starling Hall

filed under: