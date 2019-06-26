North Franklin second baseman Elijah Seaberg, at left, tags out Levi Richards (8) of AYS during the Regional Cal Ripken Tournament in Kingfield Saturday, June 22. Also pictured, in back is North Franklin teammate Chase Ross.Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear
Connor Greenleaf of the Wilton Wolves Cal Ripken team sets up on the mound Saturday, June 22, during the Regional Cal Ripken Tournament in Kingfield. Picasa
Farmington Cal Ripkin starting pitcher Seamis Meaney at the Regional Cal Ripken Tournament in Kingfield Saturday, June 22. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear
Farmington Cal Ripkin baserunner Rick Billian III, at left, and assistant coach Jesse Lawless, wait for action Saturday, June 22 during the Regional Cal Ripken Tournament in Kingfield. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear
Hunter Rocque of AYS winds up a pitch Saturday, June 22 at the Regional Cal Ripken Tournament in Kingfield. The tri-town area team made it to the final game and were scheduled to play the North Franklin team Monday night. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear