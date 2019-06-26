100 years ago: 1919

The regular Thursday night dances at Auburn Hall under the direction of McLure’s Orchestra are proving to be the big event, of each week as is evident by the always large and enthusiastic group of dances.

50 years ago: 1969

Bonnie Hodgkins, a 1969 graduate of Edward Little High School, and Guy Klemanski, Lewiston High School graduate, this year have been accepted for the next two-year session of the Salvation Army School of Officers’ Training in New York City. Miss Hodgkins, daughter of Mrs. Juanita Hodgkins of Pleasant St., Auburn and Kenneth Hodgkins of Bowdoin Center, received a $200 scholarship from the Theta Sigma Phi Sorority. Guy is the son of Mrs. Ruth Klemanski of Jenkins St., Lewiston. The candidates leave in September for New York.

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: