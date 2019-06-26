DEAR SUN SPOTS: I lost my FitBit watch on June 18, possibly near Tire Warehouse. If found, please call me at 212-4113.

— Fred, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Clover Health Care is hosting its Early Bird Harvest Craft Fair on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We’re currently looking for crafters. Table fee is $20. Space is limited, so please call soon. This is a fun event and we serve lunch. For more details, please contact me at Clover Health Care, 784-3573, ext. 205. We’re at 440 Minot Ave. in Auburn.

— Donna, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been using a digital antenna for my TV and have recently noticed that most of my channels are not receiving signals. I have tried adjusting my antenna, but that isn’t working. I’ve asked other users and they are having the same problems. How or who can fix this problem and why is happening all of a sudden?

— Joline, no town

ANSWER: There are so many variables to consider here. This is a great website that walks you through step by step with what to do: https://www.antennasdirect.com/antenna-troubleshooting.html

Other users you know who are having the same issues point to the fact that the server’s frequency has changed or there is something in the way of the signal that wasn’t there before.

Did a toll-free number for a helpline come with your antenna? If so, give that company a call. Readers, I welcome you to write in with any advice for Joline!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there an interesting story or a good organizational lesson lurking behind the recent Looking Back’s notation that archives from 25 years ago are unavailable? If so, please share. Thanks for all you do for us!

— Elizabeth, no town

ANSWER: I would love to make this more interesting for you, Elizabeth. You aren’t the only person who has asked about this very thing recently! The sources we use to gather the information for our Looking Back items weren’t available for the month of June 1994. However, we’re looking forward to having that information for our readers for July and beyond.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Will there be a Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast this summer? In recent years it has been held at St. Dom’s in Auburn.

— Kathy, Auburn

ANSWER: Readers, help me out here. I haven’t been able to find out what’s going on with the local Kiwanis chapter. Fill us in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you please provide me with the address of New England Sports Network-The Red Sox TV?

— No name, Peru

ANSWER: It is 480 Arsenal St., Building #1, Watertown, Massachusetts, 02472. The phone number is 617-536-9233.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where did Cory Froomkin at Channel 6 go?

— Gil, no town

ANSWER: News Center’s delightful Foodie Froomkin has gone home to Ohio after a three-year stint on Channel 6. He loves Maine so much, but he misses his family. There’s a beautiful clip of his goodbyes that took place the beginning of June and his tribute to his co-workers at http://tinyurl.com/y4gl6t76 if you want to view it. It’s really sweet.

Goodbye to Froomkin Friday. Boo-hoo.

