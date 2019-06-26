DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., will present Jonathan Sarty, a native of New England and founder of the White Mountain Boys, the Jonathan Sarty Band and the Cold River Radio Show, hosted by Sarty and his Cold River Radio Band, on Saturday, June 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m.

He is an accomplished songwriter, recording artist and performer with an extensive repertoire covering a variety of genres along with his own adaptations of classic American hits. Known for a great voice and versatility, he has been entertaining audiences throughout New England and beyond for decades.

Sarty has developed his personalized and formidable repertoire over many years of professional performing. In addition to his own original music, his catalogue features classic crooners such as Sinatra, Cole and Fitzgerald, classic country songs performed by artists such as Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson and Marty Robbins. He can be heard performing classic rock hits by the likes of Neil Young and Tom Petty.

From American songbook standards, classic country, rock, rock ‘n roll, boogie woogie, love songs, ballads and folk songs, Sarty makes each song his own with style. Playing to his crowd adeptly has made Sarty a New England commodity, which explains why he is performing hundreds of shows each year regionally and throughout his homeland of New England. For more information, visit Jonathansarty.com

Concessions are available. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, seniors; and $8, under 18.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events (events or calendar) or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: