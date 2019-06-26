AUBURN – Cindylee Wisser, 57, of West Paris, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Middleborough, Mass. on April 1, 1962, the daughter of Virginia Guimond and Roland Ruprecht.She graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn and had been a cashier/waitress for over 30 years, most recently being a cashier at Doe’s in South Paris. She married Jim Wisser on May 29, 1985.Cindy loved animals, her cats, and grand-dog, Bear. She enjoyed camping and going up to camp in Vermont. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband of West Paris; her “sweet son”, Jimmy and his love, Erin; her “baby girl” (daughter) Jennifer and her significant other, Tyler; grandchildren, Zoe and Kora; brother Ricky Guimond, brother-in-law Frank and his wife Julie and family, sister-in-law Pam and her husband Allan and their son Nick; very special friends Ray and Shirley Brorby; her chosen son, Jeremy Wilcox; and her Doe’s family. She was predeceased by her parents, and her in-laws, Dale and Ruth Wisser. Family and friends may attend visitation on Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: