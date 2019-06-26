LEWISTON – David Bugel, 60, passed away June 21, 2019 with his family by his side, after several years of declining health. David was born May 24, 1959, in Lansing, Mich. to Joseph Bugel and Genice (Lindsay) Bugel. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School in 1977 and continued on to attend the University of Southern Maine, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business. Dave worked in the marketing division at Philip’s Lighting for almost 20 years. He then continued on to work in marketing at Maine Poly in Greene and was a reserve Auburn Police Officer. He also greatly enjoyed his colleagues and friends at Fishbones American Grill. In his retirement he was a dedicated volunteer at Central Maine Medical Center and cherished the hours he spent there with his peers.

David enjoyed golfing, skiing, and cooking. He especially loved time spent on Hutchinson Island, Fla. with family every winter.

He is survived by his daughter, Deanna Bugel of Greene; his parents, Joseph and Genice Bugel of Auburn; sister, Deborah Richardson and husband, Barry of Auburn, sister, Diane Wigant and husband, Gary; nephews, Benjamin and Brian of Lewiston. He will also be missed by an extended family and many friends, including special friends, Kate and Paul Landry, whom he considered family.

Visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences for David’s family and friends

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 28, and 11-12 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. A Liturgy of the Word service will be celebrated immediately following Saturday visiting hours, 12 p.m., June 29, at The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St. Auburn, ME. Committal will be private.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: