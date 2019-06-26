PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Edward L. Carpenter III, 75, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away at his home in Hospice Care on June 2, 2019. He was born June 13, 1943, in Wakefield, R.I. to Edward L. Carpenter, Jr. and Maude L (Gardner) Carpenter-Gagner.

He graduated from South Kingstown High School, R.I. and received an Associate’s Degree in Criminology from the University of Maine, Augusta. On August 1, 1964, he married the love of his life Angela Ann Belanger at Holy Rosary Church, Caribou, Maine. He served in the US Air Force eight years stationed at: Loring AFB, ME, Clark AB, Philippines, and Forbes AFB, Topeka, KS. In Jan. 1970, he joined the Lewiston Police Dept. where he had a long and productive career retiring in 1994 as Patrol and CID Captain. In 1995 he became general manager of ACE Detective and Security Agency in Lewiston until 1999 when Parkinson’s disease rendered him disabled.

He enjoyed watching his children play sports throughout their school years. He was President of the youth FLY Football League in Lewiston for several years and helped coach the Lions Team for many years in that league. He is remembered for his humor and jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Angela (Belanger) Carpenter; and their six children, Ret. Navy Lt. Commander Steven (Sally) Carpenter, Karen (Stacy) Purinton, Mark (Heather) Carpenter, Jo-Ann Carpenter, Mary Robert, and CPO Brian (Jennifer) Carpenter; two sisters, Sharon Dupont and Deborah Northup, and a brother, Kenneth Gagner; one aunt, Marilyn Miner and one uncle Eugene Carpenter. He is the grandfather of s17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2018 at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A celebration of Edward’s life will be held at Holy Cross Church, Lewiston, ME, 04240, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m.

A graveside Service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, ME, 04330. Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

Parkinson’s Foundation

200 SE 1st St.

Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131 or:

Tidewell Hospice House

Philanthropy Department

5955 Rand Boulevard

Sarasota, FL 34238

