RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce will observe the Independence Day holiday with the fifth annual July 3 in the Park event.

On Wednesday, July 3, the park will fill up with food and entertainment for all, provided by area nonprofit organizations.

Events will start at 9 a.m. with the Chamber of Commerce’s silent auction. The doll carriage parade starts at 10 a.m., and the duck race on Haley Pond at 10:30 a.m. The Frost Memorial art show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Rangeley’s Border Patrol agents will be on hand to meet and greet folks.

The Rangeley Recreation Department will again sponsor the bouncy houses in the park. The second annual “Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade” starts at 2 p.m., and prizes will be awarded. The band Say What! will perform at 6 p.m., leading up to the fireworks show over the lake at dusk.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected], visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine