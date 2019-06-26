Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins announced that Andrew Moreira, an Old Town native, has been awarded a summer internship in her Washington, D.C., office. Andrew is a 2015 graduate of Old Town High School and is the son of James Moreira and Melissa Ladenheim of Stillwater.

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew to my Washington, D.C., office,” said Senator Collins. “I always enjoy giving Mainers the opportunity to become actively involved in the legislative process and to serve the citizens of Maine.”

Andrew is a 2019 graduate of Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, where he earned a double major in math and physics, along with a minor in international politics. He plans to pursue a career in the Foreign Service. He has previously interned at the University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center, where he conducted research into ocean acidification and oyster aquaculture.

