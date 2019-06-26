CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Preventing the “summer slide” is the main objective of summer reading programs, and this year the summer reading program at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

Traditionally, summer reading programs are designed to encourage elementary-aged children to keep reading during summer vacation. For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available in the summer with free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs.

The benefits of summer reading programming for children:

• Children are motivated to read.

• Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books and the library.

• Children maintain their reading skills during vacation.

• Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.

• Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.

The library has a large selection of children’s books including board books, early reader books, picture books, juvenile chapter books and young adult books for all reading levels. Everyone gets a free library membership.

The Story Walk in the patio behind the library is based on “Miss Maple’s Seeds,” pictures and story by Eliza Wheeler.

The library will also offer four weekly do-it-yourself projects for guests each week, Thursday through Saturday, for campers, toddlers and travelers. Program signup began Wednesday, June 26. The first 20 to sign up receive a free voucher to a Portland Sea Dogs baseball game.

Library members must be with their children to pick up a back pack, free book, reading log or book mark while supplies last. Grab a few or a stack of books to read! Take a few moments to enjoy the

Weekly project: Week of July 11, sun craft; July 18: galaxy playdo; July 25: steroid toss; Aug. 1: edible constellations. On on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m., there will be an ice cream social.

Summer library hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will be closed Thursday, July 4).

For more information, call 237-3535.

