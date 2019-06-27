Bradley Mates

LEWISTON — Bradley Mates of Lewiston, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has attained the fraternal insurance counselor designation.

The FIC title is an educational designation that can be earned by career life insurance representatives associated with fraternal insurance societies. Representatives devote more than one year to meet the examination and career development criteria set by the Fraternal Field Managers Association.

