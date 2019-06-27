AUBURN — Uplift LA and the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold the next Business After Hours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Day’s Jewelers in the Shaw’s Plaza at 600 Center St. After Hours is a casual gathering for strengthening professional relationships within the business community.

Catering/cash bar provided by Dad’s Place Catering. There is a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. The event is free of charge.

For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.

