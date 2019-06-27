NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their July calendar of events.

Special activities this month include: Kayaking on Norway Lake on Wednesdays beginning July 10 at 4 p.m., “Healing Through Music”, a 45-minute chamber music concert on Wednesday, July 24 at 3:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Gardens and a presentation by Stephens Memorial physical therapists Kaz Toita and Beth Damon entitled “What is Caner-related Lymphedema” at the Center on Thursday, July 25 at 4 p.m. . The Center will be closed Thursday, July 4. For information check the calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3 -6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in one of their scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Weekly Kayaking Wellness Wednesdays July 10, 17 24 and 31 4 -6 p.m. Join us on Norway Lake for some fun and exercise on the lake. Bring your own life jacket and kayak,

paddle board or canoe. The exact location will be announced later, call 890-0329 for more information.

“Healing Through Music” concert Wednesday, July 24 3:30-4:15 at Mclaughlin Gardens, 97 Main St., So. Paris Musicians from Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival will perform “Healing Through Music” a 45-minute chamber music concert for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. This concert will be held in the historic barn at McLaughlin Gardens and is free for anyone impacted by cancer and caregivers. For more information call 890-0329. More information about Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival is available at www.sllmf.org.

“What is Cancer-related lymphedema” Thursday, July 25 4 -5 p.m. at the Center Join physical therapists Kaz Toita and Beth Damon from Stephens Memorial Hospital to learn about lymphedema. Lymphedema can occur after cancer treatment that affects the flow of lymph through the lymph nodes, such as removal of lymph nodes. Learn common symptoms, treatment and management. A demonstration of therapy treatment options will be shared. This is a great opportunity for questions and answers in a small group setting. Please RSVP 890-0329.

Women’s Cancer Support Group Tuesday, July 2 12 -1:30 p.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Tammy at 744-6173 for more information Men’s Rally Group Thursday, July 18 4 -5:30 p.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. Please call 890-0329 for more information.

Yoga Warriors Wednesday, July 10 only 3 -4 at Posabilities, 15 Tannery Street, Norway This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class Thursdays, July 11, 18, and 25 9 -10 a.m. at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main Street, Norway In this exercise class, the focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Lori Britting leads this class, encouraging participants to work within their ability to safely obtain their desired goals which could include improving energy and the ability to move easier while carrying out daily tasks and enjoying life. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle two sessions on Saturday, July 6 Beginners from 10 am–12 , Advanced 1 – 3 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris All Drums are welcome! Bring a friend or caregiver, drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a Pot Luck Lunch, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share Saturday, July 13 10 am-2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and self care. Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a Potluck lunch at Noon, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Crafting for Fun Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 3 -5 p.m. at the Center 199 Main Street, Norway Do you enjoy crafting? Stop in to see what the project for the afternoon will be. Materials are provided.

Two Survivorship Programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver.

Swimming Passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn located at 151 Main St., Oxford. This pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for 6 months and up to five years. Their caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming as well. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass for swimming should stop in at the Center located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

The Caring Coupon Program is for cancer patients currently in treatment and up to 6 months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive 4 coupons, their caregiver may receive 2 coupons, which they use for their choice of sessions of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness providers. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For more information on Caring Coupons stop in at the Center located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are: Tuesdays 3 -6 p.m. , Thursdays and Fridays 9 am to 3 p.m. . They offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

