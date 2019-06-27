NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their July calendar of events. Special activities this month include: Kayaking on Norway Lake on Wednesdays beginning July 10 at 4 pm, “Healing Through Music”, a 45 – minute chamber music concert on Wednesday, July 24 at 3:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Gardens and a presentation by Stephens Memorial physical therapists Kaz Toita and Beth Damon entitled “What is Caner-related Lymphedema” at the Center on Thursday, July 25 at 4 p.m. The Center will be closed Thursday, July 4. For information check the calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3 – 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in one of their scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Weekly Kayaking Wellness Wednesdays July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 4 -6 p.m. Join us on Norway Lake for some fun and exercise on the lake. Bring your own life jacket and kayak, paddle board or canoe. The exact location will be announced later, call 890-0329 for more information.

“Healing Through Music” concert Wednesday, July 24, 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Mclaughlin Gardens, 97 Main St., So. Paris Musicians from Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival will perform “Healing Through Music” a 45-minute chamber music concert for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. This concert will be held in the historic barn at McLaughlin Gardens and is free for anyone impacted by cancer and caregivers. For more information call 890-0329. More information about Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival is available at www.sllmf.org.

“What is Cancer-related lymphedema” Thursday, July 25, 4-5 p.m. at the Center Join physical therapists Kaz Toita and Beth Damon from Stephens Memorial Hospital to learn about lymphedema. Lymphedema can occur after cancer treatment that affects the flow of lymph through the lymph nodes, such as removal of lymph nodes. Learn common symptoms, treatment and management. A demonstration of therapy treatment options will be shared. This is a great opportunity for questions and answers in a small group setting. Please RSVP 890-0329.

