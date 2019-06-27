ANDOVER — The Heather Pierson Acoustic Triowill perform at Andover Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m.



Andover Summer Concert Series is located at Town Common (Intersection of Routes 5 & 120), Andover. Rain location: Andover Congregational Church. The Andover Summer Concert Series is free with donations appreciated! More artist information is available at www.heatherpierson.com.

Hailing from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley, the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio are three musicians from three very different backgrounds, bringing their skills, quiet charm, and down to-earth honesty to bear on songs that bring to life the sounds of the streets of New Orleans and the valleys of Appalachia and everywhere in between. They burst upon the national folk scene with the release of their debut EP, Still She Will Fly, whose title track was the #2 single on the Folk radio charts for the year in 2015.

The trio’s live performances feature Heather’s multi-genre songwriting, their instrumental virtuosity, and their stirring three-part vocal harmonies. With their “traveling music store” of instruments, this trio delivers heartfelt music with brilliant musicianship, stellar three-part vocals harmonies, and earthy charm. Their latest CD, 2017’s Singin’, debuted at #1 on the Folk radio charts and was the #11 album for the year. A new full-length recording is currently in the works and planned for a mid-2019 release.

