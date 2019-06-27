SOUTH PARIS —The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting FREE workshops entitled Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 & over at the following times and locations:

• South Paris UMA Center, 232 Main Street, on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu.

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. MEOC, which is housed at the University of Maine, provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose.

Services Provided All MEOC services are FREE! * GED/SAT Preparation * College Planning * Referrals/Advocacy * Career Advising * Financial Aid Advising * College Admissions Process * Application Fee Waivers for Qualified Adults

Our Work in Action MEOC successfully placed 587 Maine adults in different colleges last year.

How to Participate The starting point for all MEOC participants is The Essentials of College Planning, a FREE interactive workshop that outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning, and study skills. The workshop lasts approximately 1-2 hours. Pre-registration is required.

All workshops are subject to change. For more information or to register, call: 1-800-281-3703

In complying with letter and spirit of applicable laws and in pursuing its own goals of diversity, the University of Maine System shall not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, including transgender status or gender expression, national origin, citizenship status, age, disability, genetic information or veteran’s status in employment, education, and all other programs and activities. The University provides reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities upon request.

Please contact, Director, Equal Opportunity, the University of Maine, 101 North Stevens Hall, Orono, ME 04469-5754, telephone (207) 581- 1226, TTY 711 (Maine Relay System), [email protected] with questions or concerns.

filed under: