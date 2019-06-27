Simmons
BOSTON, MA — The following local students recently earned a degree from Simmons University in Boston.
Teresa Mastroianni of Bethel, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Sarah Brouwer of Gilead, earned a Bachelor of Arts cum laude.
