PARIS — Joel Speakman of the financial services firm Edward Jones in South Paris recently won the firm’s Jack Phelan Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

Joel Speakman was one of 1,035 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisors to receive the Jack Phelan award.

The award is named after Jack Phelan, who, after joining the firm in 1950, became one of the firm’s first “TNT” brokers, traveling the countryside Tuesday through Thursday, bringing investment advice to rural investors.

