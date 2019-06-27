AUBURN — Maine Event Comedy will present nationally touring comedian Karen Morgan at Side By Each at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29. The show will also feature Steve Scarfo, Luke Hanbury and Julie Poulin. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Maine.

A native of Athens, Georgia, Morgan set aside a career as a successful trial attorney to pursue comedy full-time in 2005. She was a finalist on Nick at Nite’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America” and has been touring the country playing clubs, theaters and corporate events ever since.

Morgan has performed at Caroline’s in New York, the Improv in Las Vegas and The Laugh Factory in Hollywood. Her comedy can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and nationally syndicated radio shows. She resides in Cumberland and is licensed to practice law in Maine and Georgia. However, she plans to stick with comedy until someone in her family gets arrested – again.

Scarfo’s high-energy and bizarre viewpoint has kept audiences laughing throughout New England. He’s performed at Nick’s Comedy Stop, Laugh Boston, Comix at Foxwoods, and with Laugh Riots Productions. He’s worked with national acts, including Dave Coulier, Victoria Jackson and Jeff Dunham.

Poulin is making waves in her young stand-up career. She recently bested a field of 20 comedians from throughout New England in winning the Tightest Five contest. A few months later, she won the Central Maine Comedy Invitational at Lewiston’s Franco Center.

Hanbury’s funny observations and edgy humor have entertained audiences from Bar Harbor to California. He won Portland’s Funniest Professional in 2006 and performed at The Comedy Store (LA) and The Ice House in Pasadena.

The show is for age 21 and older. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at maineeventcomedy.com.

Side By Each Brewing is at 1110 Minot Ave. Call 207-513-0742 or email [email protected] for more information.

