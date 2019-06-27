AUBURN — Nicki Therrien has joined Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader as a new agent at the Auburn location. She has a Maine real estate sales agent license.

Therrien grew up in Belfast and spent many years waiting on tables in Ellsworth, which enhances her customer service skills. She moved to Lewiston in 2001 and set her sights on self-employment while starting her cleaning business in 2002, along with real estate.

In her spare time, she loves spending time with her husband and relaxing on their boat in Naples during the summer, traveling and also having a good time with family.

She lives in Greene.

