NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank has received Avesta Housing’s 14th annual Mike Yandell Award. The Award, which is named for the late Avesta Housing board chair and banking industry leader, recognizes an individual or organization for their service and dedication to the affordable housing industry.

Dana Totman, Avesta President and CEO, presented the award to Patricia Weigel, Norway Savings Bank President and CEO, at a ceremony celebrating the opening of the Fox School Apartments senior affordable housing complex in South Paris on June 4, 2019.

“We are very appreciative of the award and our intent is always to do what’s right in our communities. It’s at the heart of what we do.” said Weigel. “The lack of affordable housing is a crisis in Maine. When thousands of people are on waiting lists for a safe, affordable place to live, it’s incumbent on all of us to do our part.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: