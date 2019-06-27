AUBURN – Jean Goss Lomonte, 99, of South Paris, died Saturday morning, June 22, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 17, 1920, in Lewiston to Zoel and Eva (Lane) Sylvester. Jean worked at Pratt & Whitney during WWII. Later in life she worked many years for, and retired from, Tambrands in Auburn. She was a member of the American Legion Post 72 Ladies Auxiliary, and also a member of St Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway. Our world is forever changed without our Mother – Grandmother. Jean was more than a mother to us, she was our friend, and will forever live in our hearts. She will be remembered for her quick wit, loving heart, zest for life, and her love for her children and grandchildren, as well as for her many friends, everyone at Hill Street Commons, and for her wonderful caregiver, Shan….. Jean is survived by her six children, Mary Lou Merrill, Raymond Cote, Linda Cotton and husband Larry, Verna Thurlow, Tim Goss and wife Janis, and Sue Jewell and husband Sid; along with many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; six siblings; and two great-grandchildren; along with her soulmate, Joe Lomonte. She was the last of her generation. At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family and friends at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen to give to: Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, 236 Stetson Rd., Auburn, ME 04210

