LEWISTON – Kenneth J. Tarr Jr., 69, of Lisbon Falls, passed away June 24, 2019 at CMMC in Lewiston. He was born in Lewiston, on March 16 1950, to Kenneth Tarr Sr. and Josephine Fowler Tarr.

He married his wife, Vicki Millett, in August 1999.

Kenneth worked in the woods logging with horses, mules, cattle or a skidder. He also worked as a heardsman at a local diary farm. He loved to hunt and fish and had trapped in his earlier years. He enjoyed his stepchildren and was a good father and husband.

He was a member of Lisbon Fish & Game. He enjoyed shooting with his wife at the range and enjoyed the outdoors.

He was predeceased by his parents; infant daughter Christina, stepson Christopher Lilly; and sisters Eveline Fortune and Olivia Thomas. He is survived by his wife Vicki Millett; stepson Darren Lilly; stepgrandson Darren A. Lilly; and many nieces,nephews and cousins.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be held at Crosman on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date at West Bowdoin Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

