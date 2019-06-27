OXFORD HILLS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills is collecting mobility devices for Crutches 4 Africa, a non-profit organization whose mission is to collect used and surplus mobility devices, ship them to developing countries, and distribute them – free – to people with physical challenges regardless of their race, gender, tribe, age or religion. The Rotary Club is collecting crutches, canes, walkers and wheelchairs to help support this international project. If you have any devices you no longer need, please contact Oxford Hills Rotary to make arrangements for drop-off or pickup, and help with this ongoing project. If interested in learning more about Rotary’s local and international projects, go to www.oxfordhillsrotary.org or follow them on FB. To arrange a donation, please call 743-2285.

