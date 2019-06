NORWAY — Guy E. Rowe Elementary School celebrated the end of the school year June 12 with student achievement awards, and presentations as follows:

Gage Lynch and Emily Wallace – 2019 OHCHS Graduates – shared “My Educational Journey” with Rowe students who then enjoyed a musical performance by Harrison Twitchell.

Awards

*Perseverance Award

*Lynn Eldridge Citizenship Award

*Terry Cram Big Heart Award

* Top Academic Award

*Bikes for Books

Pre–K Student Awards – Mrs. Cousins & Ms. Valente

Perseverance Award – Hunter Hoff, Ryder Edwards

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Gabriella Wing, Alta Waterhouse

Terry Cram Big Heart Award – RyderBrackett, Jayden Le

Top Academic Award – Abigail Brown, Ryleann Marshall

Kindergarten Student Awards – Mrs. Penfold, Mrs. Plummer, Ms. Threeton– Title 1 Reading Teacher, Ms. Soucy

Perseverance Award –Riley Mefford, Leela Szente, Austin Flanders, Tyrese Woodard

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Adin Sunday, Carla Martin, Gabrielle Hatstat

Terry Cram Big Heart Award – Anthony Tran, Emma Brulotte, Benjamin Langelier, Andrea Eborde

Top Academic Award –Charlie Mayo, Aria Bandy, Ella Christison, Beatrix Strandskov

First Grade Student Awards – Ms. Brown, Mrs. Goss & Mrs. Hill– Title 1 Reading Teacher, Ms. Saunders–Kish,

Perseverance Award – Bryce Hodge, Ethan Mendoza, Michael Tripp, Kyleigh Brown

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Luna Rojas–Garcia, Zoe Smith, Lucas Russell

Terry Cram Big Heart Award – Emelie Jacques, Blake Kimball

Top Academic Award – Hunter Druck, Parker Diffin, Carter Libby, Jayvon Hartley, Zoe Malcolm, Bryce Roy, Isaac Shiers

Specials’ Awards: Art, Library, Music & Physical Ed. – Ms. Allen, Mrs. Hill, Mr. Orlando and Mr. Tinsley

Perseverance Award –Augustus Carter–Hill, Shain Allaire, Rose Johnson, Timothy Hatstat–Holden, Landon Holbrook, Colin Gonzalez, Roseanna Brooks, Alex Connell

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Andrei Eborde, Carly Dillingham, Mia Chen, Allison Langelier, Ruby Pomerleau, Willow Cohen, Blake Kimball, Anthony Vladyka

Terry Cram Big Heart Award– Cailan Brulotte, Thomas White, Alek Hodgkin, Tyler Larrivee, Parker Diffin, Chloe Bowen, Elja Partridge, Wyatt Rice

Second Grade Student Awards – Mrs. Knapp, Mrs. Manjourides, Ms. Pierce, Mrs. Saunders–Kish, Title 1 Reading Teacher

Perseverance Award – Juliana Anderson, Kelly Pham, Phoenix Walker, Brynley Flagg

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Kendall Abbott, Corley Sunday, Kyrie Lewis, Terry Cram Big Heart Award – Meadow Walker, Kaydence Durgin, Mattison Perkins, Carter Edwards

Top Academic Award – Mia Chen, Kyalo Mulandi, Emmet Harthorne, Elise Knapp, Cameron Palmer, Corley Sunday, Bella Sheldon, Grant Winship

Third Grade Student Awards – Mrs. Colby, Ms. Dumas, Ms. Drown

Perseverance Award – Lium Ashley–Belliveau, Karsen Manjourides, Alyssa Chamberland, Breyaunnah Davis

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Taliah Bonang, Isabella Jacques

Terry Cram Big Heart Award – River Brackett, James Stubbs, Kenslee Philbrook

Top Academic Award – Ryan St.Peter, Joseph Marshall, Asher Roy, Kloe Thomas, Tucker Hilden, Elja Partridge

Fourth Grade Student Awards – Ms.Perry, Mrs. Petherbridge, Mrs. Wood, Special Education Teachers, Ms. Ainaire and Ms. Ashbury–Hoy

Perseverance Award – Ryley Little, Emily Seams, Cassandra Vincent, Dillon Schultz, Christopher Burbank

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Peyton Lipscomb, Aiden West, Cooper Libby,

Terry Cram Big Heart Award – Ben Cummings, Alyssa Richards, Isaac Marshall, Lillyanna French

Top Academic Award – Chloe Bowen, Ayla Wigton, Sydney McElligott, Grady Miller, Anthony Vladyka, Wyatt Rice

Fifth Grade Student Awards – Mr. Caughey, Mrs. Cote–Chisholm, Ms. Medici and Special Education Teacher, Ms. Ashbury–Hoy

Perseverance Award – Xander Biehl, Lucy Weed, Cody Jones, Joshua Clark

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Isabella Ferguson, Riley Perry, Allison Langelier

Terry Cram Big Heart Award – Colin Gonzalez, Kaylin Philbrook, Trista Cremona

Top Academic Award – Lauren Dorr, Izzy Shiers, Carson Wing, Conner Deschene, Kathryn Small, Alyson Cash

Sixth Grade Student Awards – Ms. Bonawitz, Ms. Dudley, Mrs.Hammer, Special Education Teacher, Ms. Ainaire

Perseverance Award – Meghan Baxter, Damien Pike, Tessa Moore

Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award – Nicole Eborde, Lilly Hammond, Mason Bourget

Terry Cram Big Heart Award – Taylor Lee, Isabella Colby, Courtney Davis, Noah Turner, Shale Hilton

Top Academic Award – Addie Harthorne, Carter Holbrook, Mariah Moore

Bikes for Books – 16 bikes were awarded by Oxford Masonic Lodge Member Mr. Jordan Russell

– Pre–K student recipients – Temperance Perkins, Ryan Thayer

– Kindergarten student recipients – Roseanna Brooks, Cedryc Newcomb

– First Grade student recipients – Emelie Jacques, Bryce Hodge

– Second Grade student recipients – Adaliah Nicholas, Colton Ramsay

– Third Grade student recipients – Kathryn Blackwell, Lium Ashley–Belliveau

– Fourth Grade student recipients – Ambellina Garrett, Eli Hersom

– Fifth Grade student recipients – Kathryn Small, Joey Hallstrom

– Sixth Grade student recipients – Tyler Small, Gracie Hart

