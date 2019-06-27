HARRISON — The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival announces the artists and programs for its 2019 season — extraordinary chamber music concerts performed by 27 internationally acclaimed musicians at the historic Deertrees Theatre.

Designed by music director and renowned pianist, Mihae Lee, the diverse and high-quality concerts have been a summer highlight for many residents and visitors in Maine. All five programs are filled with favorites, discoveries and some instrumental surprises.

Among the favorites are three masterworks by Dvořák. The discoveries include the romantic works of three brilliant women composers — Amy Beach, Louise Farrenc and Clara Schumann. Audience members will also hear some unexpected instrumental combinations in Vivaldi and Haydn. As an added treat, Boccherini takes the audience to Spain with his guitar quintet — guitar appearing in the festival for the first time.

Join the festival’s 47th season on Tuesdays from July 16 to Aug. 13 and hear the splendors of chamber music.

For more information, including ticket purchases, programs and artists’ bios, visit www.sebagomusicfestival.org. Season subscription holders for all five concerts will receive benefits, including savings on tickets, invitations to open rehearsals, post-concert receptions to meet-and-greet the musicians and a vintage CD from past concert performances.

