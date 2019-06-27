DENMARK — On Saturday, July 6, from 6-8 p.m., Denmark Arts Center will take part in the Fourth of July Town Celebration

Strawberries from local farms, shortcakes from local bakeries and bakers, and all the whip cream we can manage. What are you waiting for … your fourth of July strawberry shortcake awaits you! The Town of Denmark will be celebrating the fourth of July festivities in Centennial Park on Saturday July 6th with a band and food booths.

The Denmark Arts Center is located at 50 West Main Street in the beautiful hamlet of Denmark, only 30 minutes from North Conway, New Hampshire and one hour from Portland and Lewiston, Maine. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at (207) 452-2412.

