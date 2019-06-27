To the Editor:
As the Tee-Ball and Softball Programs come to a close I would like to recognize and thank the coaches for their many hours spent planning, running practices and games, dragging/raking/lining the fields, etc. A few of our coaches also coach one sometimes two other teams which is a big commitment for the family as well.
Tee-Ball coaches were:
Blue Team – Mitch Adams, Michelle Silver
Black Team – Belinda Cooke, Tanya Grant
Gold Team – Susan Hatstat, Brittany Coulombe
Green Team – Zach Sutton, Renee Hemingway
Orange Team – Travis Verrill, Adam Newell
Red Team – Jose Pirela.
Softball coaches are:
Rookie Panthers – Eric Diffin, Brandon Pomerleau, Kevin Newton, Kaleb Durgin
Minors Blue Lightening – Denise Morse, Chris Morse, Kristen Morse, Cam Richards
Majors – Denise Morse, Phil Jendrick, Chris Morse, Angie Morse.
Kristen and Cam wanted to assist the teams as part of their Community Service for Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School.
On behalf of the Norway Recreation Department I thank you for your time, dedication, patience and positive guidance to our youth.
Debra Partridge
Director
Norway Parks, Recreation & Cemeteries
-
Advertiser Democrat
Cancer Resource Center
-
Advertiser Democrat
MVH earns Facility of Year in emergency management
-
Advertiser Democrat
Real People/Barbara Payne preserves local Finnish history and culture
-
Maine
Maine’s cool, wet spring was good for bugs, bad for berries
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway Savings receives Mike Yandell Award