To the Editor:

I was pleased to see that my letters to the editor finally drew a response. I believe that controversial discourse is healthy public endeavor.

Trump would not be President of The United States today if it were not for the deluge of contrived, ambiguous negativity levied against his opponent on the social news media by hostile foreign entities during that election.

Having been the prime benefactor of that dubious façade, Trump has now come on national TV and openly invited global participation in the upcoming 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

Our prime foreign adversarial opponents are poised once again to compromise America’s electoral process in favor of whatever element they deem might be more damaging to the realm of Democracy, such as the Donald Trump residency.

If the combined collective electorate of this nation does not become aware of the impending catastrophic consequence of complacency, Democracy as the founding fathers intended will be compromised beyond recognition.

If there is any portion of this presentation that is factually delinquent, I would applaud and welcome enlightenment.

Don Chase

Bethel

< Previous

Next >

filed under: