WATERFORD —The kickoff to the 66th season of Waterford Summer Breakfasts gets underway on Thursday, July 4th, at the Wilkins Community House at the foot of Plummer Hill Road, next to the Waterford Congregational Church. A breakfast of freshly baked muffins, eggs, pancakes, donuts holes, coffee, tea, and orange juice will be served from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. Waterford’s Thunder Hill Farm provides the real Maine Maple Syrup and Melby’s Market and Eatery in North Waterford, the eggs, bacon and sausage. All muffins, including gluten free, will be made from scratch.

In addition to July 4th, future breakfast dates are the Wednesdays of July 17th, July 31st and August 14th. Be sure to mark your calendars. The price for each breakfast is $9 for adults, $4 for smaller portions, and free for children under 5 years of age.

Something New This Year: At each of the Wednesday breakfasts we will have coffee and muffins “to go” for $3.00 available at the Kitchen Door between 7:30-8:30 a.m.

July 4th is always a wonderful morning in Waterford with breakfast; a short but lively parade around 11:00 a.m. featuring our summer camps, town vehicles, our veterans and local children, music and more; and a book sale at the Waterford Library from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The Waterford Historical Society opens the historic Town House and the Rice Museum as well. The Waterford Congregational Church, next door to the Wilkins Community House, will also be open. Join us!

More than 80 people from Waterford and nearby towns volunteer to make these breakfasts happen. More volunteers for a kitchen, dining room or cleanup shift are always welcome to join the breakfast work crew. Many friendships have been formed over the years from this volunteer activity. Those interested in volunteering should call Ginny at 583-7357 for further information. Proceeds from the summer breakfasts help with the upkeep of the Wilkins Community House, which is available for community and private events. Check out our Facebook Page for more information (Wilkins House, Waterford, Maine) or contact Nancy at 207-747-8572.

