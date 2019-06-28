JAY — The free music in the park continues at French Falls when Belmont Radio performs from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The concert is sponsored by the Jay Recreation Committee.
French Falls Park is at 28 French Falls Lane, across from Spruce Mountain Middle School. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for the grass.
