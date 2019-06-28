A 32-year-old Hope man died Friday in an accidental drowning at Norton Pond in Lincolnville, according to police.

The Waldo County dispatch center received a report from a passing motorist around 10:45 a.m. Friday of a body floating in the water of Norton Pond.

Deputies Kevin Littlefield and Dan Perez responded to the scene, along with members of the Lincolnville Fire Department. Rescue personnel removed the body of Alan Bernardo from the water, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Trundy said in a news release.

The initial investigation indicates that Bernardo was fishing from atop a large culvert along the roadside when he fell from the elevated area into the water, according to the chief deputy. The location was on the Lincolnville Center side of the 123-acre pond.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and will make the final determination on the cause of death.

This story will be updated.

