Farmington Rotary is proud to sponsor the Fourth of July parade once again this year. It will be held on July 4th at 10 am in downtown Farmington. Line up for participants is 8 am in the North Dining Hall parking lot on High Street at the University of Maine Farmington. This year’s them is “Connect the World.”
Registration forms are available the day of the parade or by visiting the Rotary website https://www.farmingtonrotary.us/ or facebook page.
-
Uncategorized
Rainbow School Graduation and Pizza Party
-
The Rangeley Highlander
In the Enchanted – Part I
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Annual Strawberry Festival in Oquossoc
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Public Library Annual Book & Bake sale
-
The Rangeley Highlander
JULY 3rd 2019 Doll Carriage Parade