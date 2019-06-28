Farmington Rotary is proud to sponsor the Fourth of July parade once again this year. It will be held on July 4th at 10 am in downtown Farmington. Line up for participants is 8 am in the North Dining Hall parking lot on High Street at the University of Maine Farmington. This year’s them is “Connect the World.”

Registration forms are available the day of the parade or by visiting the Rotary website https://www.farmingtonrotary.us/ or facebook page.

