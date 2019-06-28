SUMMER, 2019 FRIDAY EVENING JEWISH SABBATH SERVICES

will be held at The Oquossoc Union Church, Route 4, Oquossoc, Maine at 7:30 pm on the five Friday evenings of July 12th, 19th & 26th and August 2nd & 9th, 2019.

For further information, please email Bob: [email protected] or phone Suzan at: 207-864-3855 or 908-720-0139.

